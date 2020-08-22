STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manushi Chhillar celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with eco-friendly idol

The 23-year-old actor took to Instagram to share several pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at her house where she and her father are seen praying to the Elephant lord.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar who hails from the northern state of Haryana, celebrated her first Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday with an eco-friendly Ganesha idol that will later grow into a plant.

She complimented the posts with a short note about her first ever experience of celebrating the festival and how her parents coming from the state of Haryana always wanted her to experience different cultures.

"My parents always wanted me to experience different cultures and celebrate them. I'm from Haryana but Mumbai is my home too. This is the first year that I'm keeping Ganpati at home and I couldn't be happier," she wrote in the caption.

"Celebrating festivals like this is very important because it brings people and cultures closer but if we can celebrate it in the most eco-friendly way, we will also contribute towards nature conservation," she added.

The Former Miss India, further explained about her eco-friendly Ganesh idol that has seeds embedded in it, which will later sprout into a plant.

"My idol has seeds embedded in it so I'm going to do the Visarjan at home in a clay tree pot. I'm looking forward to nurture the seeds well so that life sprouts from it. #HappyGaneshChaturthi," she wrote.

The 10-day-long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states. 

