Rajkumar Rao marks eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi with idol made out of turmeric, wheat flour

The 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actor also posted a picture wherein Rao is seen with folded hands as he prays in front of the idol.

Published: 22nd August 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Rajkumar Rao poses with his eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idol (Photo | Rajkumar Rao, Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: By sharing a picture of home-made Ganpati, actor Rajkummar Rao on Saturday shared a glimpse of Ganpati idol made of turmeric and wheat flour.

"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone. Homemade Ganpati with wheat flour and turmeric," wrote the 'Stree' actor as he posted a picture of the specially made eco-friendly Ganpati idol on Instagram, as he offered prayers to the deity with folded hands. In the capture, the little Ganpati is seen adorned with rice grain with sweet offered to the deity along with rose petals and marigold flowers.

Rao continued to write in the captions, "It's such an amazing feeling to make our own Ganpati at home this year. Sending prayers and peace. #EcoFriendlyGanpati. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

As soon as the actor shared pictures of his eco-friendly Ganpati on the photo-sharing platform, more than 1 lakh netizens liked the eco-friendly celebration by Rao.

Fans of the 'Queen' actor also chimed into the comments section as they sent wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi.

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, begins on August 22. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan.

The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states.

