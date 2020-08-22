STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Sooryavanshi', '83' may opt for digital releases if COVID-19 worsens: Reliance Entertainment Group

'Sooryavanshi', directed by Rohit Shetty, and Kabir Khan's '83' were the first two big films to get theatrical release dates after the first Unlock was implemented in June.

Published: 22nd August 2020 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Posters of 'Sooryavanshi' (left) and '83' right (Photos | Instagram)

Posters of 'Sooryavanshi' (left) and '83' right (Photos | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar on Saturday said that they are "inclined" to release their much-awaited films -- Akshay Kumar-starrer "Sooryavanshi" and Ranveer Singh's "83" -- in cinemas, but if there is delay in the opening of theatres, they will explore the avenues for digital release.

Cinema halls across the country have been closed since the nationwide-lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March to curb the spread of coronavirus.

'Sooryavanshi', directed by Rohit Shetty, and Kabir Khan's '83' were the first two big films to get theatrical release dates after the first Unlock was implemented in June.

ALSO READ | Attention Suriya fans! 'Soorarai Pottru' to release digitally on Amazon Prime on October 30

Reliance Entertainment had announced that Akshay's cop drama will hit the theatres on Diwali, while "83" will release on Christmas this year "Just to reiterate we are 100% inclined to release 'Sooryavanshi' & '83' in theatres.

However we do not want to push the release dates any further.

"If uncertainty continues on the opening of cinemas or the pandemic situation worsening, we will explore all options between theatrical, digital both TVOD (TVOD is transactional video-on-demand) & SVOD (SVOD is subscription video-on-demand) routes, in consultation with our directors actors and partners," Sarkar wrote on Twitter in response to rumours of the films making it to OTT.

"Sooryavanshi" was originally scheduled to release on March 24, while "83" was set to hit the cinema houses on April 10.

"Sooryavanshi" is the third film in Shetty''s cop universe after Ajay Devgn's "Singham" and Ranveer-starrer "Simmba".

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

"'83", which chronicles India's first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983, also stars Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone.

The film is produced by Khan, Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sooryavanshi 83 film Reliance Entertainment Group COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp