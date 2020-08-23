STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana Ranaut reveals how she is always misunderstood for being French

Ranaut took a walk down the memory lane as she posted pictures from some of the cherished moments in France.

Published: 23rd August 2020 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Reminiscing about a trip to Paris, France, actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday revealed how she is always misunderstood for a French person.

The 'Queen' actor shared some never-seen-before pictures on Twitter through her team's handle and said, "Paris. I like France but wherever I travel America, Europe, Middle East people just assume I am French, they even speak to me in French."

Talking further about what people assume when they tell them that she's Indian, the 'Panga' actor added, "when I say I am Indian they assume I am French based in India, worse with my friends from north east everyone assume they are chinese."

Ranaut took a walk down the memory lane as she posted pictures from some of the cherished moments in France. In the first picture, Kangana is seen smilingly posing in a hotel lobby as she sports a light purple dress, on the other hand, the other pictures show the actor posing with her friends while she sat with her friends and they posed at the dinner table.

More than 17 thousand netizens liked the post on the micro-blogging site.

Earlier, the 'Gangster' star announced her Twitter debut and expressed her excitement while she asked fans for their support.

