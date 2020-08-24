STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amaal Mallik engages in Twitter battle with Salman Khan fans

Amaal declared on his verified account that while he respects Salman Khan for launching him, he will not tolerate negative behaviour from his fans, who he refers to as Bhaitards.

Published: 24th August 2020

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Amaal Mallik engaged in a Twitter battle with fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday afternoon. After being bullied and trolled by fans of the superstar, Amaal declared on his verified account that while he respects Salman Khan for launching him, he will not tolerate negative behaviour from his fans, who he refers to as Bhaitards.

"Aaj duniya ko dikh gaya what is the aukaad of these uneducated #Bhaitards. It all started with me saying #Srk is my fav actor, and these idiots went crazy. I respect #SalmanKhan for the launch he gave me, but that doesn't mean I will take s**t from his fans or any one," Amaal tweeted on Monday.

In a separate tweet, the singer-composer, clarified that his Twitter account has not been hacked.

It all started with a user tagging Amaal in a tweet and wrote: "@AmaalMallik bhai be Safe...Bhai is on the way." The tweet carried a picture of Salman Khan driving a car.

Amaal replied: "Bhai is in Panvel, I'm sure he will call before coming."

Another Salman fan targeted the singer saying: "Bhai se panga naa le... carrier bachana hai toh (if you want to save your career don't mess with Bhai)."

Reacting to the tweet, Amaal replied with sarcasm: "Hahahahah Bhai Mujhe Bacha Lo Bhai, Please Bhai (Please save me Bhai)."

Expressing support for Amaal, a user shared that he doesn't have to worry because he has talent and nobody can finish the career of a talented person.

To this, the singer replied: "Nahi Nahi, Yaha Talented Logon Ka Hi Career Khatam Hota hain, Par Chalega, Bollywood mein chaatke kaam nahi karna, na kabhi kiya hain na karenge (No no, talented people are the ones careers are finished here. But it's okay, I will never practice flattery to get work in Bollywood, I have never done that, nor will do so in future),"

Composer Anu Malik's nephew Amaal Mallik made his Bollywood debut as a composer back in 2014 by composing three songs for Salman Khan's film "Jai Ho".

As a result of Amaal's Twitter battle with Salman's fans, his name trended on Twitter throughout Monday. However, he received support from the fans of another superstar, Shah Rukh Khan.

"#AmaalMallik hammered Salman Fans and he is trending on Twitter. While Bhaitards couldn't even trend against him. This has to be one of the brutal defeats on Twitter. One Man and An SRKian. Well Done @AmaalMallik !!," tweeted an SRK fan extending support to Amaal.

