STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Always wanted to act but knew only certain kind of face sells: Masaba Gupta

The show takes a leaf out of the duo's personal lives, picking up intimate, stressful moments and presenting them in a fictional setting with ease and a dash of humor.

Published: 25th August 2020 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Masaba Gupta | Facebook

By PTI

MUMBAI: Fashion designer Masaba Gupta says she always wanted to act but did not get into the profession as she felt only a certain kind of face sells in the industry.

The designer is finally fulfilling her long but secret dream with her Netflix series, "Masaba Masaba", which is inspired from real moments from her life and also features her mother, actor Neena Gupta.

Masaba said acting was on her mind since her early teens but as she found herself getting drawn to fashion, the dream took a backseat.

Her reluctance to pitch herself as an actor also stemmed from a "deep understanding" of the industry where things are sort of set in the stone, Masaba said.

"A certain kind of an actor gets a certain role, a certain kind gets to make their debut, a certain kind lands a bigger, meatier, nicer role. A certain kind of face sells and a certain kind doesn't. It is nobody's fault."

"I never said openly that I want to act. I was busy with fashion and I still am, that's my first baby always. I don't want to go to people asking for work, to somebody who doesn't even believe in me," Masaba told PTI.

The designer said when the opportunity for the Netflix series came her way through showrunner Ashvini Yardi, she was thrilled yet skeptical.

Described as an "inspirational, joyous celebration of her life" with tongue-in-cheek humour, the show often blurs the line between real and reel, drawing heavily from true incidents but merging them with fiction."

"For the longest, I thought it was a reality show and I was a bit sceptical, but that's when she told me it is a scripted series. I thought it would be a super fresh territory for India and a completely new show for our TV," she added.

"Masaba Masaba" pairs Masaba with her mother for the first time but the designer never felt the weight of acting opposite someone who has nearly four decades of experience.

"The first day I felt 'Oh my God I am acting with my mother!' But after the first scene was done, it became a job, the way I treat my fashion shows. It's stressful but you find your ground and get the job done," she added.

The show takes a leaf out of the duo's personal lives, picking up intimate, stressful moments and presenting them in a fictional setting with ease and a dash of humor.

In one of the scenes from the show, Masaba refers to being surrounded by controversy ever since she was born.

Though said by her fictional screen character, the dialogue finds roots in Masaba's life.

Born to Neena and West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in 1989 when the duo were in a relationship, Masaba and the veteran star had to face insensitive intrusion from media and public for the actor's decision to raise her daughter as a single mother.

The designer recalled being treated "differently" as a kid due to her parents' personal life and points to that experience as something which laid the seeds of distrust against the society.

"When you are living in the moment, when you are going through that phase as a child, you start to question just humanity. When I was treated differently or told something which wasn't very nice, I wondered 'but that child doesn't get to hear it, why do I get to hear it?' You grow up with a general sense of distrust in another human being. With a sense of not trusting the system."

Masaba said though most of the controversy happened when she was very young, its aftereffects are still there.

"I think that continues even today, I find myself thinking 'does this person really mean well, is this person really thinking of me in a good light.' I decided at a very young age that the only way to surpass your past is to accept it. Now it's ok, but as a child, you grow up feeling a distrust in humanity."

The designer said the team was clear on what bits about their lives will be discussed all the way and what won't be touched at the scripting stage itself. The show is also packed with inside jokes about the film and fashion industry.

Masaba said the team of the show, including director Sonam Nair, was concerned about protecting the "interest of people around us."

"Which is why the names have been carefully changed, the characters are a mix of a bunch of people. It is not like anybody will feel they haven't been given their due or walk away being offended."

"But you also have to be a bit fearless on this kind of show. You can't go into it thinking 'what will people think now?' They are thinking anyway about you, you might as well say what you want."

 Also featuring Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore and Samran Sahu, "Masaba Masaba" is set to stream from August 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Masaba Gupta Masaba Masaba
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp