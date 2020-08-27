Barry John wins META Lifetime Achievement Award

By Express News Service

The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) and Festival 2020, in a virtual award ceremony, conferred the META 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award to Barry John. He remains a pioneering figure in the establishment of Drama and Theatre Studies for schools and instrumental in the success of many of the famous stage and film personalities.

He was also Founder- Director of the NSD’s Theatre in Education Company and responsible for writing the CBSE curriculum for theatre.

John on receiving the META Lifetime Achievement Award said, “I got the shock of my life when I received the news of the award. It’s been about 14 years since I last directed a play and I’ve been for the last four years living in semi-retirement in the hills.

I would like to thank META for this amazing honour, especially when I see the list of distinguished names that I have now joined.”

He went on to thank Anand Mahindra for the concern and support that he bestows upon theatre.

Talking about his parent’s contribution to his success, John said, “I would like to thank my parents also for their complete disinterest and opposition to my involvement in theatre since my early childhood!

They’ve generated in me the obsession and passion to take up the struggle even if it’s 5,000 miles away from home. I need to thank my guru, my college teacher, the Late John Hutchson for being the special kind of teacher who changed my life. I would like to thank all those in India that I’ve been privileged to work with and befriend and who have given me the special love that only Indians can give.”

Each year META acknowledges the contribution of an individual or an institution for an astounding body of work and legacy that they have built.

In the past, the Meta Lifetime Achievement award has been presented to actor Zohra Sehgal, playwright and director Badal Sircar, designer and director Khaled Chaudhury, director Ebrahim Alkazi, eminent playwright the late Girish Karnad and acclaimed theatrepersons Kanhai Lal, Ratan Thiyam, Arun Kakade and Vijaya Mehta.

Last year, this award was presented to eminent playwright, Mahesh Elkunchwar.