Bollywood divas share adorable pictures with their furry friends on International Dog Day

International Dog Day 2020: A look at doggy posts that will lift your mid-week blues.

Published: 27th August 2020 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 12:07 AM

Dog

Image of a dog used for representational purpose.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood divas including Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Swara Bhasker, among many other shared adorable pictures with their pets to mark the International Dog Day.

The 'PK' actor shared a post to the Instagram story of her little furball searching for something behind a bag kept on the ground. Along with the video, she wrote," Dogs easily distracted from a combat with a bag when they hear the call of love... So much to learn from them #International Dogs Day."

By simply posting a close-up shot of her four-legged friend on Twitter, Disha Patani wished her fans a "Happy International dogs day."

"Its #internationaldogday because every dog has its day. K bye. #gabru," wrote Sonakshi Sinha as she posted to Instagram an adorable picture with her pet as she lets his little pet take a nap on her lap.

Shraddha Kapoor dedicated a loveable post to her pet Shyloh, as she caresses his hair while the little furball takes rest on her lap. Along with the picture, she noted, "Thank you Shyloh for coming into our lives and spreading so much love and joy. #ShylohBabu #InternationalDogDay."

Sharing an all-smiles selfie with her beloved pet, Swara Bhasker celebrated the International Dogs Day on Instagram Story.

Urmila Matondkar shared an adorable picture with her pet while he pecks a kiss on the actor's cheek. Along with the picture posted to Instagram, she noted, "Happy #internatonaldogday. We have so much to learn from them..each one brings incredible joy n unconditional love in our lives irrespective of their breed.No wonder on most days I prefer their company to humans..#romeo."

Diana Penty posted to Instagram a picture wherein she is adorably looking at her pet Vicky who is seen staring at the window. Along with the picture, she noted, "All dressed up coz it's Vicky's day! #InternationalDogDay #TailsOfVickyAndD."

