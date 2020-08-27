STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farhan Akhtar pens a birthday wish for Shibani Dandekar

Published: 27th August 2020 08:02 PM

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Thursday posted a birthday wish for his girlfriend, actress Shibani Dandekar, on social media.

In a picture Farhan posted on Instagram, he is seen twinning in black with Shibani. "You'll always have my shoulder to lean on. Happy birthday @shibanidandekar .. love you," he captioned the image, in which Shibani rests her hand on Farhan's shoulder.

Farhan and Shibani have been dating for a while, and are currently living in together.

Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar also wished the former on social media.

"Happy Birthday chicken, I don't think I could love a person more than I love Apeksha (Shibani and Anusha's sister) and You. There is no bigger protector and anyone braver than you. I love you with all of me... Can't wait to celebrate soon, miss you so so much," Anusha wrote on Instagram.

