John Abraham, Aditi Rao join Arjun-Rakul film

John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari will have a special part in Kaashive Nair’s next.

Published: 27th August 2020 12:03 PM

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari. (File photo| Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

By Express News Service

John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari will have a special part in Kaashive Nair’s next. The film, a cross-border love story set in 1947, stars Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. It is among the first films in India to resume shooting post the lockdown.

John and Aditi will be shooting for their parts for a week during the indoor schedule. They will then reunite with the team for a brief outdoor schedule in October. In the film, Aditi plays John’s love interest and the younger version of Arjun’s grandmother.

“When I heard the script, I instantly knew that this would be a special part, and when Kaashvie suggested I play it, it was difficult to refuse,” John says.Aditi shares her role is equally special for her.

“John and I play a couple in 1946–47 whose love story remains unfinished till Arjun’s character feels the need to bring it to closure. Films like these are rarely made today, so I was quick to come on board,” she says.

Co-producer Nikkhil Advani adds the film is a love story spanning three generations, starting in 1947 and continuing till 2020.

“There is a parallel between Arjun and Rakul’s characters in the present day and the forced break-up between John and Aditi’s characters in 1947 following the Partition. John plays a sardar for the first time,” Nikkhil shares.

