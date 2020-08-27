STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Raat Akeli Hai' director Honey Trehan tests positive for COVID-19

Prior to his directorial debut, Trehan has served as casting director on several films such as "Sonchiriya", "Udta Punjab", "Talvar" and "Dedh Ishqiya".

Published: 27th August 2020 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

'Raat Akeli Hai' director Honey Trehan (Photo | Twitter/@HoneyTrehan)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Casting director-turned-filmmaker Honey Trehan on Thursday revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis and said his family will also undergo tests soon.

The 41-year-old filmmaker, who recently made his directorial debut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer "Raat Akeli Hai", shared the news on Twitter.

"I have tested COVID positive today. BMC and the other authorities been informed as well. My family and the staff will be getting tested soon.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

"All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are kindly requested to please get themselves tested," Trehan said.

Prior to his directorial debut, Trehan has served as casting director on several films such as "Sonchiriya", "Udta Punjab", "Talvar" and "Dedh Ishqiya".

On Wednesday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,39,532 with addition of 1,854 new cases.

The total number of cases in the city thus climbed to 1,39,537 and death toll to 7,505.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
director Honey Trehan Raat Akeli Hai COVID 19
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp