STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Rhea Chakraborty's brother reaches DRDO guest house for CBI quizzing in Sushant case

Showik Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the CBI officials are staying, in a car around 10:15 am.

Published: 27th August 2020 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO guest house here on Thursday for questioning by the CBI, which is probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a police official said.

This is the first time that a member from Rhea Chakraborty's family is being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case of Rajput's death. Showik Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the CBI officials are staying, in a car around 10:15 am, the official said.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.

Earlier in the morning, Rajput's flat-mate Siddharth Pithani was called by the CBI for the seventh consecutive day for questioning in the actor's death case, the official said. Pithani arrived at the DRDO guest house in a cab around 9 am, he said.

ALSO READ| Sushant Singh Rajput case: Narcotics Control Bureau asked to start 'analysing network' of drug ring

On Wednesday, Pithani was grilled for over 12 hours by the probing agency. The manager of Waterstone Resort, where Rajput had stayed for a brief period, was also seen visiting the DRDO guest house on Wednesday. A team of Bandra Police here also visited the guest house on Wednesday and left after an hour.

Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant were present in Rajput's house at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra when the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room on June 14.

A CBI team on Wednesday visited the state-run Cooper Hospital in the city where Rajput's autopsy was performed. The probing agency sleuths had on Friday recorded the statements of Pithani and Neeraj Singh.

On Saturday, they took Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant to Rajput's flat to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead on June 14. The three were again taken to the flat on Sunday, and questioned at the DRDO guest house.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Showik Chakraborty DRDO guest house Rhea Chakraborty Sushant Singh Rajput JusticeforSSR
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp