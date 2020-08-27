STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Narcotics Control Bureau asked to start 'analysing network' of drug ring

The NCB on Wednesday registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the case.

Published: 27th August 2020 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 01:03 PM

Narcotics Control Bureau DG Rakesh Asthana

Narcotics Control Bureau DG Rakesh Asthana (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team from Mumbai has been asked to start "analysing the network" of the drug ring in the city in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Moreover, it has also been asked to look into the overall Bollywood drug network as well.

"Meanwhile, a team has been formed and left from Delhi for investigation in the drugs-related matter in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case," Rakesh Asthana, Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told ANI on Thursday.

He informed that the investigation has been put into motion. The NCB on Wednesday registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the case.

The NCB has registered the case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, including Section 27, which specifies punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance and Section 29, which provides for punishment in case of abetment and criminal conspiracy.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Narcotics Bureau files criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty, others

According to Asthana, a team from Delhi and Mumbai has been constituted under the supervision of Deputy Director of Operations (NCB) KPS Malhotra, which will investigate the case. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14.

