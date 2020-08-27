Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor shower praise on Ramsingh Charlie 

By Express News Service

National Award-winning director Nitin Kakkar’s upcoming film, Ramsingh Charlie is set to release on Sony LIV on Friday. Featuring acclaimed actors Kumud Mishra and Divya Dutta, the movie is a tragi-comic tale about a Charlie Chaplin impersonator who performs in a travelling circus and is unexpectedly thrown into the bigger circus of life where he has to struggle to revive circus in today’s time and age.

The film has been receiving a lot of love from its initial screenings. Varun Dhawan took to his social media account to give a shout out to Ramsingh Charlie, “have watched this film. It is beautiful with amazing performances. Catch it soon.”

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor too supported the film on social media, and wrote, “A few of my favourite actors and one of my favourite people turns creative producer. I’m so excited and happy seeing this trailer.”