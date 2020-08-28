STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manoj Bajpayee teases collaboration with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha

Sinha, 55, also shared the news on the microblogging site while posting a photo with "The Family Man" star.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha. (Photo | Anubhav Sinha Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Friday said that he is collaborating with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for a project.

The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter and said he is very excited to work with his longtime friend.

However, he did not share any details of the project.

"And a very exciting collaboration after 25 years with a friend whom I know right from my theatre days @anubhavsinha. Just wait for sometime," Bajpayee wrote on Twitter.

"It's been 26 years since I worked with him," the filmmaker tweeted.

Bajpayee, who made his debut with 1998 feature "Satya", has films such as "Shool", "Zubeidaa", "Gangs of Wasseypur" series, "Raajneeti", "Aligarh" and "Gali Guleiyan" to his credit.

Sinha is best known for directing critically-acclaimed movies "Mulk", "Article 15" and most recently "Thappad".

