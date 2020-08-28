STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Plea against 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl' movie, Delhi HC asks to decide on representation

These are instances of malicious fabrication by the filmmakers, in the name of cinematic license and need to be treated with the contempt that they deserve, it said.

Published: 28th August 2020 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the authorities concerned to decide the representation of public interest litigation (PIL) against the movie "Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl" as per the law.

With this direction, a division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan disposed of the PIL seeking direction to modify or delete dialogues and scenes from the movies which portray a negative image of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The plea also sought to stay the streaming of the movie on the over-the-top (OTT) platform till such time the inaccurate, false and misleading portrayal of the IAF through the dialogues and scenes in the said movie are not modified or deleted.

The petition, filed by NGO Justice For Rights Foundation president Satyam Singh Rajput through advocate Amit Sharma, stated that some scenes and dialogues in the movie are factually incorrect, misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture to glorify the screen character of the former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena.

ALSO READ: They erased me from history, says Flight Lieutenant Sreevidya Rajan on Gunjan Saxena row

It said that several male officers have been projected as misogynists to suit the film's false narrative and added that the false and negative portrayal of the IAF is an abuse of freedom of expression which ought to be censured.

The plea said that "undue negative portrayal" in the movie and the complete distortion of reality in the unimaginably obnoxious scenes of interruptions of flight briefings by the Flight Commander and the crude arm-wrestling games in the crew room to prove the so-called 'weakness' of women officers.

These are instances of malicious fabrication by the filmmakers, in the name of cinematic license and need to be treated with the contempt that they deserve, it said.

The plea also said that no quarter or concession was given in terms of professionalism to women officers, and indeed, none was asked for, simply because military operations are a matter of life and death and no concessions can be given to anyone, without endangering the lives of an entire group of people.

"The training imparted at the Air Force and other Military Academies also precluded this, being equally stringent for all cadets (trainees), male and female. Socially, however, women officers were received with the same kind of courtesy and chivalry when they arrived, as was usually reserved for the families hitherto, even though they were 'one of the boys,' so to say. All this has been grossly misrepresented in the film which shows the males of the entire unit feeling threatened and treating the Lady Officer with resentment and suspicion," the plea said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gunjan Saxena Delhi High Court Indian Air Force
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp