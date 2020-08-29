Check out Sunny Leone's quirky reply after her name tops Kolkata college's merit list

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Taking everyone by surprise, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's name was seen on the top of the merit list for an undergraduate course at a Kolkata college on Thursday.

Her name flashed right at the top in the first list for admission to BA in English at Asutosh College, Kolkata.

Alongside the name, an application ID and roll number with a complete 400 score in the best of four subjects in the Class 12 board examinations were mentioned on the list.

Not just the netizens, the merit list that made rounds on the Internet, managed to catch the attention of the actor herself.

Taking to Twitter, the 39-year-old star had a quirky response to the situation writing: "See you all in college next semester!!! Hope you're in my class."