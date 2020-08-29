STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Video of Sushant Singh Rajput admitting to being claustrophobic surfaces

The video surfaced online after Sushant's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty claimed that Sushant felt claustrophobic in flights and had to take medication for it.

Published: 29th August 2020 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A video interview from 2015 showing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput admitting to being claustrophobic has surfaced on the internet.

The video surfaced online after Sushant's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty claimed that Sushant felt claustrophobic in flights and had to take medication for it. Her statement was denied by several people, including his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande.

Now, a video where Sushant is seen confessing that he had claustrophobia has emerged. He revealed this in an episode of Zee Cafe's talk show "Look Who's Talking With Niranjan Iyengar", in the second season of the show. The episode aired in November, 2015.

Sushant's confession comes in a sections of the show where he plays the game of two truths and a lie. Sushant said three facts about him, one of which was a lie. The actor mentioned claustrophobia, sleeping for six hours a day, and being a terrible singer. He then revealed that the second fact was a lie.

"The lie is that I sleep for six hours a day. I have insomnia so I can't sleep for more than 2 hours a day," he said.

On August 27, Ankita rubbished the claim of Rhea that the late actor had claustrophobia, by sharing a throwback video on Twitter where the actor can be seen flying his expensive Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator, which he had purchased in 2018.

Sharing the video, Ankita captioned: "Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you."

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. His case is currently being investigated by the CBI, NCB and the ED.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sushant claustrophobia
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp