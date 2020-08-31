STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor wish Rajkummar Rao on birthday

Besides Bollywood celebrities, several fans also wished the 'Newton' actor on his 36th birthday.

Published: 31st August 2020 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

 Rajkumar Rao

 Rajkumar Rao (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Wishes poured in for 'Newton' star Rajkummar Rao as he turned 36 on Monday.

Rao's 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' co-star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself with him and penned a birthday wish.

"Happy happy birthday my darling friend @rajkummar_rao the best person and best actor.. all my love .. see you at the movies," Sonam wrote in the caption.

Filmmaker Farah Khan also shared a picture of herself with Rao on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest @rajkummar_rao .. sending u loads of love till we can meet again."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who had shared the screen space with the actor in their superhit film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', dedicated his Instagram story to Rao.

Khurrana posted a picture of himself and the birthday boy and wrote, "Happy Birthday @rajkummar_rao. Have a good one badass babua."

Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the 'Stree' actor and wrote," Happy Birthday to one of the finest actors. Have an amazing one Rajkummar."

'Kai Po Che' actor Amit Sadh also penned down a birthday wish for his co-star.

"Happy birthday Raju... I look upto your art... and you have my love for life," tweeted Sadh.

Besides Bollywood celebrities, several fans also wished the 'Newton' actor on his 36th birthday.

