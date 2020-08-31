STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Watching Dimple Kapadia in 'Tenet' gave me goosebumps: Sonam Kapoor 

Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Sonam Kapoor has raved about veteran actor Dimple Kapadia's performance in Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" as she watched the highly anticipated espionage thriller on the big screen in London.

Nolan's "Tenet" is the first big-budget Hollywood feature to go for a theatrical release since the novel coronavirus shut down the cinemas worldwide in March.

Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture of Kapadia, who makes her Hollywood debut with the film.

"So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled.

"Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing," the actor wrote on Sunday.

Kapadia features in "Tenet" along with actors like John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, and Himesh Patel.

Actor Richa Chadha replied to Sonam's post and wrote that the 61-year-old actor had made the country proud with her role in film.

"Missing the cinemas. What a film you got to see and what a moment of pride for India! Woohoo, Dimple Kapadia ji making her Hollywood debut with Nolan!" Chadha wrote.

Nolan, along with Pattinson, Washington and Kapadia, shot some sequences of the film in Mumbai for a week in September 2019.

"Tenet" is Nolan's first film since his 2017 Oscar-nominated war drama "Dunkirk".

The film is slated to be released in the US on September 3.

