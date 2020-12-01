STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Musical duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur tie the knot

Musical duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur have got married amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 01st December 2020 04:17 PM

Musical duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur

Musical duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur (Photo | Sachet Tandon Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Musical duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur have got married amid the pandemic. Sachet posted a string of pictures on Instagram of the wedding ceremony. He thanked fans and followers for showering the duo with love.

Alongside their wedding pictures, Sachet said: "With all your blessings as we take this step towards new beginnings. We #sachetparampara thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for loving both of us sooo much. You guys are our strength and our weakness. You all made our lives so special with your appreciations and positivity for us. Big Big Hug. And Cheers."

Parampara too shared the images. She spoke of how the two met for the first time.

"Our first meeting was on April 19th 2015 at 6.45 in the morning. We were listening to our songs that we had to sing for #TheVoiceIndia Auditions, We never spoke to each other until we reached finals. None of us won the show. But the pain of getting eliminated was there in each our hearts. We went back to our cities and thought that was it. But sometimes inside us pushed us to stay connected via calls and we decided to meet again," wrote Parampara.

She added: "Took Small baby steps towards what we wanted to achieve. Faced millions of failures together. Millions. Just laughing away all those sorrows and accepting that we will still make it. I find true friend in you. everytime I mess up, you're there to correct it without letting me know. My Guide. Keep guiding me forever and lets have a blast together."

Sachet-Parampara shot to fame last year with their song "Bekhayali" in the 2019 blockbuster "Kabir Singh". They have also scored in films such as "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", "Bhoomi", "Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se", "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" and "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas".

