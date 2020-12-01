STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Richa Chadha’s 'Shakeela' to release on Christmas in theatres

Shakeela, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai, will have a multilingual release next month. 

Indrajit Lankesh

'Shakeela' director Indrajit Lankesh

By Express News Service

Richa Chadha’s 'Shakeela' is slated to hit the theatres on December 25. 

The film, directed by Indrajit Lankesh, was scheduled to hit the screens earlier this year.   

Shakeela features Chadha as the titular adult actor who was one of the biggest stars of the 1990s from Kerala and acted in several adult films in languages spanning Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The makers made the announcement with the launch of the film’s new poster, which features the Richa draped in a sari, holding a gun.

The film is produced by Sammy Nanwani and Sahil Nanwani. 

