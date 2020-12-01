'Sunset lover' Siddhant Chaturvedi posts boat ride view with Deepika Padukone

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Siddhanth Chaturvedi on Tuesday treated fans to a mesmerising view of the sunset as he cherished the captivating scene with his co-stars Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa and director Shakun Batra.

The 'Gully Boy' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his boat ride with the star cast of the film as they return from Alibaug.

In the pictures, Deepika and Siddharth are seen enjoying the magical sunset. Along with the picturesque sunset view pictures, Chaturvedi wrote in the caption, "Sunset lovers @shakunbatra @deepikapadukone @dhairya275 @ananyapanday"

On his Instagram Story, Siddhanth also shared another snap in which the trio are seen cherishing the boat ride and the gorgeous sea view.

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform over 12,000 fans liked the post and many left red heart emojis.

On the work front, Siddhant is set to commence the shooting for 'Phone Bhoot' with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

The actor also has a film in the pipeline with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan.