STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Urvashi Rautela says she wants to play Lady Diana

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela says her look in her latest music video, Teri load ve, is inspired by Lady Diana.

Published: 01st December 2020 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela says her look in her latest music video, Teri load ve, is inspired by Lady Diana, and shared that working on her biopic is on her wishlist.

"It is true that my look from 'Teri load ve' is inspired by the gorgeous Lady Diana. In future, I would like to delight my audience with a more charming portrayal of a princess," Urvashi said.

"In the future, I would love to play a Disney Princess or work on a biopic of Lady Diana by getting a dialect coach and doing my research. After going through a lot of biographies myself, I would love to do some princess portrayal in my upcoming films. I know that playing a real princess in a biopic will be challenging, distinct, and extremely particular, but it will also be a dream come true," she added.

Teri load ve is sung by Singga, and composed by Tipu Sultan.

Urvashi is now looking forward to the release of her Telugu film "Black Rose".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Urvashi Rautela Lady Diana
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp