‘I feel more at home in Punjabi movies’

She made her Bollywood debut in Nila Madhav Panda’s Babloo Happy Hai (2014), before switching over to Punjabi cinema. A Gurugram resident and pass out from Manav Sthali School, Rajinder Nagar (Delhi), model-actor Prreit Kamal is now awaiting the release of Marjaney in which she stars opposite Sippy Gill.

“Had it not been for COVID-19, the film would have been released in July,” says Kamal, currently shooting for an out and out comedy, Phir Mamla Gadbad Hai with Punjabi actor-singer Ninja. From an MBA to an actor, the journey has been smooth for this Delhi girl. “I belong to a business family. After schooling, I went to UK, did my graduation from University of Essex and then an MBA from University of Aberdeen.

But, by the time I returned, my interest had shifted from business to modelling and acting,” she says. Back in India, she enrolled at Roshan Taneja School of Acting in Mumbai. Soon after completing the course, she auditioned for Babloo Happy Hai, and was selected for the role of Tamanna. “Though I feel it is definitely tough for an outsider to make a place in the industry, hard work pays and talent counts. If you give your 100 per cent, you will get recognition.

I was lucky that I got the first film I auditioned for, and had Nila Madhab Panda as the director. He has an amazing vision on how he wants a particular scene,” Kamal adds. So, why the move to Punjabi films? “I always feel more at home in the Punjabi industry. The whole vibe is more relaxed, friendly and positive, and these factors help in bringing out a better performance on screen. Many Hindi actors are moving to Punjabi cinema, which has bridged the gap between the two industries.

I am happy to go wherever my work takes me.” Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, is her favourite. “I don’t think Punjab has had a better singer and an actor as entertaining as him. He has made the Hindi film industry and the world take note of Punjab.” Kamal also feels OTT platforms are popular for the variety of good content they offer to families in the comfort of their homes. “But cinemas have always been the biggest mode of entertainment in India, and I definitely feel once the situation improves and a COVID-19 vaccine is in, people will surely start going back to theatres to watch all the stars they have always loved and idolised,” she remarks.