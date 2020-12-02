Kangana Ranaut marks sister Rangoli's birthday by introducing her new pup

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday marked the birthday of her sister Rangoli Chandel with a special social media post and introduced her new family member Gappu, a pup, to everyone.

The 'Queen,' actor took to Instagram to share some pictures of herself with her sister and the "new addition" to her family, Gappu Chandel.

The pictures show the two sisters seated on their bed with a beautifully decorated basket having their puppy.

"Happy birthday to my one and only," she wrote in the caption.

"Though @rangoli_r_chandel is always happy and giggly but I know essentially deep down she is a mom, here's another addition to her family.... friends meet Gappu Chandel," she added.

The two sisters enjoy a close bond with each other while, Chandel also doubles up as Kangana's manager.