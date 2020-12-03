Angira Dhar joins star cast of 'Mayday' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Angira Dhar of "Love Per Square Foot" fame has been roped in for Ajay Devgn's next directorial venture "Mayday".

Dhar, who has featured in web series "Bang Baaja Baaraat" and Vidyut Jamwal-starrer "Commando 3", will essay the role of a lawyer in the upcoming thriller-drama.

The 32-year-old actor said she is excited to come aboard the project and share the screen space with the likes of Devgn, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Rakul Preet Singh.

"Absolutely thrilled and excited to be sharing the screen with the true legends of our film industry Amitabh sir and Ajay sir. 'Mayday' is going to be one hell of a ride. (I) can't wait to be directed by Mr. Devgn himself," Dhar said in a statement.

Billed as an "edge-of-the-seat" drama, the film will feature Devgn as a pilot and Singh as his co-pilot.

The details of Bachchan's character have been kept under wraps.

Devgn, who previously directed 2008's "U Me Aur Hum" and 2016's "Shivaay", will also produce "Mayday".

The film will begin production in Hyderabad later this month.