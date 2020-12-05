STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Amjad Ali Khan, sons Ayaan and Amaan to join Joe Walsh's charity concert

The concert will feature previously unreleased footage from past VetsAid events in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Published: 05th December 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Amjad Ali Khan

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his musician sons, Ayaan Ali Bangash and Amaan Ali Bangash, are set to perform at the fourth edition of Grammy award winning musician Joe Walsh's charity concert, 'VetsAid 2020: Home for the Holidays'.

The Eagles guitarist will be hosting the concert, organised by his non-profit veterans' organisation VetsAid, virtually on December 12.

The Sarod maestro and his family joins a group of musicians set to perform at the event, including American singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani and Jon Bon Jovi.

All proceeds from VetsAid 2020 will go directly to veterans' services charities, which were chosen through a vetting process in collaboration with the Combined Arms Institute.

Amjad Ali Khan said it is his "great honour" to perform and raise funds and awareness for the "still urgent and significant needs of returning soldiers".

"Through the establishment of VetsAid and its annual benefit concert we offer our love to through music. A great initiative by Joe Walsh," the 75-year-old musician said in a statement.

The concert will feature previously unreleased footage from past VetsAid events in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

The livestream will showcase archival performances from the last three years -- including Don Henley, Haim, ZZ Top, Jason Isbell, The Doobie Brothers, James Taylor and Sheryl Crow.

Amaan Ali Bangash said he considers music to be the "greatest wealth" and is grateful to share it with the world.

"I also hope for peace and oneness to prevail with kinder and happier times ahead for the world. I hope you are well and staying safe," he said.

The chaity concert will also feature new appearances by musicians Eddie Vedder, Alice Cooper, Willie Nelson, The Killers' Brandon Flowers, James Hetfield, among others.

Walsh, 73, said the decision to go virtual this year was due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The musician said the concert is a way to honour the men and women who have served the country and raise funds to support their needs.

"Our veterans community already suffers from increased poverty rates, mental health issues, re-entry difficulties and personal crises in the best of times. During this pandemic they are especially vulnerable. I'm proud of this nationwide tradition we have built," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amjad Ali Khan VetsAid 2020 Joe Walsh
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp