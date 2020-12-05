STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anil Kapoor shares his cycling video, gets praises from Sports Minister

The video sees the 63-year-old actor cycling on the roads of Chandigarh wearing a black coloured bomber jacket.

Published: 05th December 2020 04:21 PM

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's fittest senior actor Anil Kapoor on Saturday garnered praises from his fans and the minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, after he posted a video of himself cycling early morning.

The 'Nayak,' actor who is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo,' took to Twitter to share a video clip of one of his "favourite forms of cardio," - cycling.

"One of my favourite forms of cardio! #earlymorningbikerides #Chandigarh," he tweeted along with the video and tagged Rijiju in the tweet.

Soon after watching the video, the sports minister responded to Kapoor's tweet and praised him for being an inspiration to all generations.

ALSO READ: Have tested negative for Covid-19, confirms Anil Kapoor

"Kya baat hai @AnilKapoorJi. You are an inspiration to all generations. I like your big and broad cycle tires! #NewIndiaFitIndia #FitIndiaMovement," tweeted Rijiju.

The 'Welcome,' actor keeps setting fitness goals and keeps inspiring people by sharing his workout pictures and videos.

