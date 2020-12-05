STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Huge validation to headline movies: Bhumi Pednekar on 'Durgamati'

The actor said she is grateful to the audience for embracing her with "open arms" since her debut with "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" in 2015.

Published: 05th December 2020 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Bhumi Pednekar says headlining her upcoming "Durgamati" has given a boost to her confidence as it shows that producers trust her with shouldering a film alone.

The horror film, backed by superstar Akshay Kumar, revolves around a government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces.

Pednekar said she considers the opportunity to front a film within five years of her career is an acknowledgement of her craft.

"It is a huge validation for me that I have started headlining projects. 'Durgamati' is a film that will always be special and I will always be proud of it because Akshay sir thought I could shoulder it on my own.

"For a young actor like me, this gesture boosted my confidence, that top film producers consider me a good performer and are sure that the projects I'm associated with, will be a success," the 31-year-old actor said in a statement.

"Durgamati" would mark Pednekar's third screen outing for the year, after "Bhoot  Part One: The Haunted Ship" and Netflix's "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare".

The actor said she is grateful to the audience for embracing her with "open arms" since her debut with "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" in 2015.

"I owe everything to audiences and critics and thank them for always being there in my corner. I'm always motivated to challenge myself and push myself as an actor because of the love that I have got so far," she added.

Directed by Ashok, "Durgamati" is the Hindi remake of Telugu horror film "Bhaagamathie", which featured "Baahubali" star Anushka Shetty.

The movie, which also stars Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill, is slated to premiere on December 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhumi Pednekar
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp