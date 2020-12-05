STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana shares stills from 'Thalaivi' on Jayalalithaa's fourth death anniversary 

The 33-year-old actor went on to thank the team of the film including the director A L Vijay for "working like a super human" to complete the film.

Published: 05th December 2020 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut’s look from Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa.

Kangana Ranaut’s look from Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Kangana Ranaut, who in her upcoming film 'Thalaivi,' is essaying the role of late actor and political stalwart J Jayalalithaa, on Saturday remembered the late politician on her death anniversary.

The 'Queen' actor marked the day by tweeting a few stills from her film featuring herself.

"On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader," she wrote along with the picture on Twitter.

IN PICS | Remembering Jayalalithaa: Here are five lesser-known facts about late Tamil Nadu CM

"All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go," Ranaut further wrote.

In the pictures, Kangana is seen donning the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in a pure white saree with red and black coloured borders.

'Thalaivi' is written by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' writer Rajat Arora.

The release date of the film has not yet been decided after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

