STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Saif Ali Khan issues apology over comments on Raavan's 'humane' interpretation in 'Adipurush'

The 'Sacred Games' star further said the film will be a celebration of "the victory of good over evil".

Published: 06th December 2020 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Days after Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan's remarks over presenting a "humane" side to the mythological character Raavan in the upcoming film "Adipurush" created a stir on social media, the actor on Sunday issued an apology for his comments saying it was never his intention to hurt people's sentiments.

Backed by T-Series, "Adipurish" is an on-screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana which features "Baahubali" star Prabhas as Lord Ram and Khan as the antagonist Lankesh.

The film will be directed by Om Raut of "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" fame.

"I've been made aware that one of my statements during an interview has caused controversy and hurt people's sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement," Khan, 50, said in a statement.

The "Sacred Games" star further said the film will be a celebration of "the victory of good over evil".

"Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness and heroism for me. 'Adipurush' is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions," he added.

In a recent interview to a newspaper, Khan said their version of Raavan, the demon king, in "Adipurush" will be "humane".

"It's interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose," he had said in the interview.

To be shot in Hindi and Telugu, "Adipurush" will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other languages.

The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2021.

It is slated to be released on August 11, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saif Ali Khan Adipurush Raavan Ram
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp