STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt joins 'RRR' cast in Hyderabad

The 27-year-old actor, who is making her debut in south cinema with the Telugu language film, shared the update on social media on Sunday.

Published: 07th December 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Alia Bhatt has started shooting for S S Rajamouli's upcoming period action drama "Rise Roar Revolt" ("RRR") in Hyderabad.

The 27-year-old actor, who is making her debut in south cinema with the Telugu language film, shared the update on social media on Sunday.

Sharing her selfie from the car, Bhatt wrote on her Instagram Story, "And finally en route Team RRR." "RRR" narrates a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr.

In October, writer-director Rajamouli of "Baahubali" fame resumed shooting on the movie with the leading men in Hyderabad with necessary safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, nearly seven months after the filming was halted.

Produced by DVV Entertainments, "RRR" also stars Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

The film is slated to hit cinema halls on January 8, 2021 and will also be released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Rise Roar Revolt
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp