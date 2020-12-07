Hindi television actor Divya Bhatnagar passes away at 34

By Online Desk

Hindi television actor Divya Bhatnagar passed away today in a Mumbai hospital.

34-year-old Bhatnagar was hospitalized while battling COVID-19, according to reports.

Posting a couple of throwback photos of the actor in their good times, fellow actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee penned an emotional note on Instagram in light of her passing.

Adding that she will be missed and remembered, she said that life was too hard on her and that she must be in a better place at the moment, away from sadness.

She said, "Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti thi...Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti thi,ruth sakti thi,dil ki baat keh sakti thi..I know life was tooo hard on you..the pain is intorelable...but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows,pains,sadness,cheats,lies..i will miss you divu and tu bhi jaanti thi i loved you and cared for you...Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi...God bless your soul.Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh.You will be missed & remembered.I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial.Too soon to go my friend... Om shanti."

She was best known for her appearance in the daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata'. She was also seen in other television shows like Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre and Udaan.