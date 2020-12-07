STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Hindi television actor Divya Bhatnagar passes away at 34

Fellow actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee penned an emotional note on Instagram in light of her passing.

Published: 07th December 2020 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Divya Bhatnagar

Divya Bhatnagar (Photo | Instagram)

By Online Desk

Hindi television actor Divya Bhatnagar passed away today in a Mumbai hospital. 

34-year-old Bhatnagar was hospitalized while battling COVID-19, according to reports. 

Posting a couple of throwback photos of the actor in their good times, fellow actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee penned an emotional note on Instagram in light of her passing.

Adding that she will be missed and remembered, she said that life was too hard on her and that she must be in a better place at the moment, away from sadness. 

She said, "Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti thi...Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti thi,ruth sakti thi,dil ki baat keh sakti thi..I know life was tooo hard on you..the pain is intorelable...but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows,pains,sadness,cheats,lies..i will miss you divu and tu bhi jaanti thi i loved you and cared for you...Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi...God bless your soul.Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh.You will be missed & remembered.I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial.Too soon to go my friend... Om shanti."

She was best known for her appearance in the daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata'. She was also seen in other television shows like Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre and Udaan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Divya Bhatnagar Divya Bhatnagar covid 19
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp