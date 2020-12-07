STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I could have been more careful, says actor Varun Dhawan after turning COVID-19 positive

The actor, who will next be seen in the remake version of 1995 hit 'Coolie No 1', said he is grateful to well-wishers for their unending love.

Published: 07th December 2020 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, on Monday urged people to be "extra careful" amid the pandemic and said he could have taken more precautions to safeguard himself against the disease.

The actor tested positive for COVID-19 alongside his "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" co-stars Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta while they shooting for the film in Chandigarh.

Dhawan, 33, addressed his diagnosis for the first time in an Instagram post.

"So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not COVID-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful," he wrote alongside his selfie.

The actor, who will next be seen in the remake version of 1995 hit "Coolie No 1", said he is grateful to well-wishers for their unending love.

"I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. Thank you," Dhawan added.

