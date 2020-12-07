STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saif Ali Khan apologises for statements on the portrayal of Ravan in Adipurush

In a recent interview, the actor said that his upcoming film was going to show the “humane” side of Ravan.

Published: 07th December 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Recently Saif Ali Khan was caught in the middle of a controversy after he faced overwhelming outrage about his statements on portraying a “humane Ravan” in his upcoming film, Adipurush.

In an attempt at damage control, Saif Ali Khan clarified his statement and said, “I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused controversy and hurt people’s sentiments.

This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement.” In a recent interview, the actor said that his upcoming film was going to show the “humane” side of Ravan.

This statement met with a lot of criticism, and netizens expressed their discontent with strongly-worded statements.

Adipurush stars Prabhas in the lead role, and has Kriti Sanon starring opposite him. This film will mark Saif Ali Khan’s second successive project with director Om Raut after their previous blockbuster collaboration, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring Ajay Devgn. 

