Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh on two years of Kedarnath

By Express News Service

Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath has completed two years. The romantic drama, which starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan, was released on December 7, 2018. Sushant, who played the role of a pithoo (porter) in the film, passed away due to suicide earlier this year. He was 34.Abhishek shared a picture from their Kedarnath days of him with Sushant. “Itni saari yaadein koot koot ke bhari hain, phir bhi khaali khaali lagta hain (so many memories, yet feels so empty),” the director wrote.

Sushant had made his Bollywood debut in Abhishek’s Kai Po Che! (2013). Kedarnath was his second and last film with the director. They’d shared a long friendship over the years.Following Sushant’s suicide, in June, Abhishek had opened up about how he felt the film industry had let him down.

“It’s a systematic dismantling of a fragile mind,” the director had then commented. “Sushant was brilliant, he was an engineer, he was into astrophysics and quantum physics. But because we couldn’t box him into stereotypes we called him ‘off’.”