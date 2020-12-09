STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farah Khan celebrates 16th wedding anniversary with husband Shirish Kunder

The 'Main Hoon Na,' director took to Instagram to share two love-soaked pictures of herself with her husband.

Published: 09th December 2020 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Farah Khan (L) and Shirish Kunder

Farah Khan (L) and Shirish Kunder (Photo| Instagram/ @farahkhankunder)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Farah Khan on Wednesday marked her 16th wedding anniversary with her filmmaker husband Shirish Kunder with a sweet appreciation post. The 'Main Hoon Na,' director took to Instagram to share two love-soaked pictures of herself with her husband.

She complimented the pictures with a short note showering love on Shirish and sharing how she feels that he is "younger, prettier, and funnier," than her.

"Might as well embarrass the husband today.. happy 16th Anniversary @shirishkunder .. you re younger than me, prettier than me, funnier than me n sometimes wiser than me too," the 'Om Shanti Om,' filmmaker wrote.

"N I will only say such things once a year," she added. The couple had tied the knot earlier in 2004. The couple is parents to three children Czar Kunder, Anya Kunder, and Diva Kunder.

