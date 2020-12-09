STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pankaj Tripathi returns to 'Criminal Justice' as lawyer Madhav Mishra, check out his new look!

Tripathi will be returning in the upcoming edition of the show titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.

Published: 09th December 2020

By Express News Service

Last year, Pankaj Tripathi won plaudits for his performance as lawyer Madhav Mishra in the web-series Criminal Justice. It seems Madhav Mishra is now on the lookout for a new case and made a public appeal on his social media handles as well. He also revealed his new look for the show.

Pankaj will be returning in the upcoming edition of the show titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. Pankaj said, “It feels great to come back as one of my favorite characters — Madhav Mishra.

I won’t reveal too much information right now; so stay tuned for more.” While details are scant, the next chapter in the franchise is titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and as per sources will take things a notch higher.

