Parineeti Chopra expresses gratitude as she completes nine years in Bollywood
The 32-year-old actor also recalled the moment when she was signed by the Yash Raj Films banner for her debut flick Maneesh Sharma's 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl'.
Published: 09th December 2020 03:41 PM | Last Updated: 09th December 2020 03:41 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Actor Parineeti Chopra expressed gratitude as she completed nine years in Bollywood on Wednesday. "9 years. THANKYOU. #9YearsOfParineetiChopra," she tweeted. The 32-year-old actor also recalled the moment when she was signed by the Yash Raj Films banner for her debut flick Maneesh Sharma's 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl'.
#9YearsOfParineetiChopra https://t.co/vtbngJH6xR— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 9, 2020
"#9YearsOfParineetiChopra," Parineeti tweeted as she shared the old tweet. "Guyssss!! The BIGGEST news!! I am being launched by Yash Raj Films as their new talent and I'm signing a 3 film deal!!!!!!!!! :D :D," the 'Ishaqzaade,' actor's old tweet read.
Today also marks the ninth anniversary of Parineeti Chopra's debut flick 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl'.