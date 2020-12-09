STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonakshi Sinha extends 75th birthday wishes to father Shatrughan with family portrait

The 'Dabangg' star took to Instagram and shared a picture with the 'Sholay' star along with her mom and siblings to mark the special day.

Published: 09th December 2020 03:34 PM

Sonakshi Sinha (2nd from right) with her family

Sonakshi Sinha (2nd from right) with her family. (Photo| Instagram/ @aslisona)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday rings in his 75th milestone birthday, daughter Sonakshi Sinha shared an adorable family picture to extend greeting on the platinum celebration. The 'Dabangg' star took to Instagram and shared a picture with the 'Sholay' star along with her mom and siblings to mark the special day.

In the picture, Sonakshi is seen dressed in a traditional ensemble along with other family members at their home. Along with the photograph, the 'Holiday' star added, "Happy Birthdayyyy Papa! (along with a red heart emoji)."

Bollywood celebrities and more than 1 lakh fans liked the post within 56 minutes of being posted, with many leaving adorable birthday wishes in comments. TV talk show host Manish Paul extended birthday wishes and noted, "Happy birthday to sir.@aslisona."

