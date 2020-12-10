STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ranveer Singh completes 10 years in Bollywood, visits cinema hall to mark the milestone

The 35-year-old actor made his debut with Yash Raj Films' 'Band Baaja Baaraat', a Delhi-set romantic-drama which released on December 10, 2010.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh on Thursday clocked 10 years of his career in the Hindi film industry and marked the occasion by visiting a cinema hall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Singh played Bittoo Sharma, a street-smart unambitious man, alongside Anushka Sharma's focused Shruti Kakkar who come together to start a wedding planning company.

Singh shared his picture from inside an empty theatre, wearing a face mask, and spreading his arms on Instagram.

"To commemorate my 10-year milestone in the movies. It was only fitting that I return to the sacred chamber of dreams (cinema hall). It was marvellous," he captioned the photo.

"Band Baaja Baaraat" also marked the directorial debut of Maneesh Sharma and was the third feature film of Sharma, post "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" (2008) and "Badmaash Company" (2010).

The film had a low-key release but benefited immensely due to its terrific word of mouth, with audience's showering praise on the chemistry between Singh and Sharma.

It also featured a stellar soundtrack by SalimSulaiman, with songs like "Ainvayi Ainvayi", "Tarkeebein" and "Dum Dum" becoming chartbusters.

Post "Band Baaja Baaraat", Singh went on to headline big-scale blockbusters, including three films with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali - "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat".

He also found acclaim in films like "Lootera" and Zoya Akhtar's 2019 drama "Gully Boy".

Singh will be next seen in sports drama "83" as cricketing legend Kapil Dev and is currently shooting for "Cirkus", which reunites him with his "Simmba" director Rohit Shetty.

