Happy birthday Dilip Kumar: Wishes pour in as 'Tragedy King' turns 98

The legendary actor with nine Filmfare awards under his belt has always entertained the audiences with his enthralling acting performances that are still looked up to by the whole film industry.

Published: 11th December 2020 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar turned 98 on Friday and received a plethora of warm wishes from the film industry on the occasion.

ALSO READ| Dilip Kumar is a little weak but alright, says Saira Banu

The legendary actor with nine Filmfare awards under his belt has always entertained the audiences with his enthralling acting performances that are still looked up to by the whole film industry. To celebrate the 98th birthday of the 'Mughal-e-Azam' actor, Bollywood took to social media and poured in birthday wishes for the legendary actor.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter and shared an old picture of him in which he is seen standing beside 'Tragedy King' of Hindi cinema. He captioned the post as "Happy birthday Yusuf Saab. You're an institution by yourself and, you've always been my steady source of inspiration over the years. Respects to you Sir today and always."

Urmila Matondkar too dedicated a heartfelt tweet along with a monochrome picture of the ace actor and captioned it as "When all the words in the world fail to describe a human being, an Actor, an Era, a Legend, an Institution and all the joy, light n sheer magic he brought on celluloid each time he enlightened it. Happy Birthday #DilipKumar saab #HappyBirthdayDilipKumar Red heart."

The 'Dhak Dhak Girl' of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit Nene, who has had the opportunity to work with the legend, took to Twitter and shared a still from their movie 'Izzatdaar' while wishing him good health. "Happy birthday @TheDilipKumar saab, I wish you good health and a long life ahead. I feel fortunate remembering the times we spent together while shooting for #Izzatdar & #KanoonApnaApna. Sending you my best wishes. Take care," she tweeted.

Actor Ritesh Deshmukh also wished the veteran actor by posting a bunch of photos with him on his Twitter account. "The KING & I ..... Happy Birthday Dear @TheDilipKumar Sahab !!! May god grace you with good health and long life. #HappyBirthdayDilipKumar Every generation loves you!!!," he wrote as a caption.

Dilip Kumar was born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, and made his acting debut with the 1944 film 'Jwar Bhata'. He is best-known for iconic roles in films like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). He was last seen on the big screen in 'Qila' in 1998 and was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

