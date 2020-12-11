Salman Khan’s first-look from Antim revealed

By Express News Service

The first look of Salman Khan from his upcoming film Antim.. The Final Truth, co-starring Aayush Sharma, is out.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is about ‘two strong, powerful characters, creating an aura which is never seen before in Indian cinema.’ Aayush, who is Salman’s brother-in-law, made his Bollywood debut in Loveyatri (2018). This is the first time the actors will be sharing screen space.

Aayush revealed co-actor Salman Khan’s first look from the film and wrote, “Antim Begins .. #BhaisAntimFirstLook #AntimTheFinalTruth @beingsalmankhan.”

Antim...The Final Truth will feature both actors “scaling over each other with their strong characters, set to bring an entertainment extravaganza to the screens.” The film is being produced by Salman Khan Films.