Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' to resume shoot from January 2021, locks October release date

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday said that his much-awaited sports drama "Maidaan" will be released theatrically on October 15, 2021. Based on the golden years of Indian football, "Maidaan", was earlier scheduled to release in August, 2021.

However, the film's shooting schedule got affected due to the coronavirus pandemic and the makers decided to put it on hold. Devgn took to Twitter and shared a poster of the film, with the new release date. "'Maidaan' now releases worldwide in theatres on Dussehra 2021. Shoot commences January 2021," he wrote.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. In "Maidaan", the 51-year-old actor will portray the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

The movie will be directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of "Badhaai Ho!" fame. Saiwyn Quadras has written the screenplay, while Ritesh Shah has penned the dialogues.

Also starring Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, "Maidaan" is presented by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. Kapoor is also serving as the producer along with Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta.