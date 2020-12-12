STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' to resume shoot from January 2021, locks October release date

The film's shooting schedule got affected due to the coronavirus pandemic and the makers decided to put an August 2021 release on hold.

Published: 12th December 2020 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Ajay Devgn in 'Maidaan'

Ajay Devgn in 'Maidaan' (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday said that his much-awaited sports drama "Maidaan" will be released theatrically on October 15, 2021.  Based on the golden years of Indian football, "Maidaan", was earlier scheduled to release in August, 2021.

However, the film's shooting schedule got affected due to the coronavirus pandemic and the makers decided to put it on hold. Devgn took to Twitter and shared a poster of the film, with the new release date. "'Maidaan' now releases worldwide in theatres on Dussehra 2021. Shoot commences January 2021," he wrote.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. In "Maidaan", the 51-year-old actor will portray the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

The movie will be directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of "Badhaai Ho!" fame. Saiwyn Quadras has written the screenplay, while Ritesh Shah has penned the dialogues.

Also starring Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh, "Maidaan" is presented by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. Kapoor is also serving as the producer along with Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Devgn Maidaan Maidaan release date Maidaan shooting Syed Abdul Rahim Boney Kapoor Priyamani
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp