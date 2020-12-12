STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jenny Slate, fiance Ben Shattuck expecting their first child together

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jenny Slate has announced that she is expecting her first child with fiance Ben Shattuck. The 38-year-old actor shared the news during her virtual appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers".

When Meyers asked the "Venom" star about how she spent her time in the lockdown, Slate said, "On night one of the lockdown, we had a really romantic night of being together, real sweet with my fiance. And then I did what everyone else did, I kind of hunkered down and baked a lot of bread."

"But I just want to say I think I might have baked too much bread or eaten too much bread. You tell me, Seth," Slate told Meyers before standing up to reveal her very pregnant belly. "How have the exact last nine months been? They've been real pregnant for me!" Slate added.

Slate said that it is nice to have "a little secret treasure" like this during such a depressing time. The actor had announced her engagement to art curator Shattuck in September 2019.

