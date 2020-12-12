Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter-starrer 'Phone Bhoot' goes on floors

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi on Saturday started shooting for their upcoming supernatural-comedy "Phone Bhoot". The film, to be directed by Gurmmeet Singh of "Mirzapur" fame, will be produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

Sidhwani took to Instagram and posted a picture of the clapboard from the film's set. "It is going to be a Fa-boo-less first day! I can feel it in my bones. #PhoneBhootStarts today," the producer wrote. 25-year-old Khatter posted a picture of the first page of the script and wrote, "And here, we, boo!" Kaif (37) shared a similar image on her Instagram.

"Phone Bhoot" would see Kaif, who last featured in "Bharat", step into the horror-comedy genre for the first time in her career. "Phone Bhoot" is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.