STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'The Dirty Picture' actress Arya Banerjee found dead in Kolkata apartment

The police said that the body was sent for post mortem examination and a forensic team collected samples from Arya Banerjee's room.

Published: 12th December 2020 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

Bengali actress Arya Banerjee in 'The Dirty Picture'.

Bengali actress Arya Banerjee in 'The Dirty Picture'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Bengali actress Arya Banerjee who acted in several Bollywood films such as critically acclaimed 'The Dirty Picture' was found dead at her south Kolkata residence on Friday, police said.

The police broke open the door of her third floor apartment and found that the body of the 33-year-old woman was lying in the bedroom.

The daughter of late sitarist Nikhil Bandyopadhyay, Arya had acted in 'LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka' (2010) and other films besides 'The Dirty Picture' (2011).

She had also done some modelling jobs in Mumbai.

Her domestic help got suspicious as she did not respond to door bells and phone calls in the morning and informed the neighbours who called the police.

Arya lived alone and kept to herself mostly, the domestic help said.

The police said that the body was sent for post mortem examination and a forensic team collected samples from her room.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Dirty Picture Arya Banerjee Arya Banerjee Death Bollywood
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp