Vikrant Massey to feature in Hindi remake of Malayalam thriller 'Forensic'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Vikrant Massey is set to headlining the Hindi remake of the 2020 Malayalam film, 'Forensic'. The 'Chhapaak' actor will be essaying the role of a meticulous forensic officer in the film. Massey will be stepping into the shoes of Tovino Thomas in the remake who played the protagonist in the original film.

'Forensic', that released earlier this year, opened to raving reviews from the critics and the audience alike. The remake is a part of Mini Flims' Mansi Bagla's acquisition of three super hits South Indian remakes.

Excited about being a part of the project, Massey said, "When I saw Forensic, I was immediately hooked onto it. It is an intelligent film that keeps you on tenterhooks. At the same time, it is an out-and-out entertainer. I am really looking forward to collaborating with Mini Films and I am glad to be leading the Hindi remake."

Talking about the film, producer Mansi Bagla said, "In Hindi Films, we have always seen cop movies but have not seen a movie on a forensic officer who plays a vital role in solving any crime drama. Vikrant is a perfect fit for this role and I'm so glad to have him on board."