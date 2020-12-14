Apne writer Neerraj Pathak signed up for the sequel  

By Express News Service

Screenwriter Neerraj Pathak who had penned Apne (2007) will also be writing its sequel. Directed by Anil Sharma, Apne 2 was recently announced with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol returning to the franchise. They will be joined by Sunny’s elder son Karan Deol.

A still from Apne

“I had been looking out for the perfect script to make Apne 2,” Anil shared. “I had received around 10-12 story ideas but Neerraj who worked with us and wrote Apne, came up with this fantastic script which touched all of us.”

He added that though Apne 2 is a completely new story, Neerraj’s writing will be faithful to the original film. “The essence of the characters is in his blood. I’m happy to be working with Neerraj Pathak once again on Apne 2,” Anil said.

Neerraj shared, “It’s an honour to be writing again for the Deols and Karan Deol is joining the cast. I am thrilled and excited to give it my best.” The film will kickstart production in Punjab and Europe from March 2021. It is set for a Diwali release next year.